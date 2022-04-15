Russia's Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by heavy fire and the following detonation of ammunition, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday said that its warship Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea while being towed following damage by heavy fire and detonation of ammunition. The ministry was quoted as saying by news agency TASS, “During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank.”

Russia’s Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by heavy fire and the following detonation of ammunition, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The ministry said in a statement, as reported by Sputnik, “As a result of the fire that hit the Moskva missile cruiser, the ammunition has detonated. The ship has been seriously damaged.”

The statement added that all the crew members had been safely evacuated, causes of the fire are being investigated.

The ship, whose initial name was “Slava,” was laid down in 1976 in Mykolaiv and commissioned in 1983, the news agency reported.