Thursday, March 6, 2025
Russian Warship Spotted In British Waters Amid Ukraine Tension: What We Know

This operation comes just two weeks after a similar mission, where HMS Iron Duke, HMS Tyne, and RFA Tideforce monitored five Russian ships, including three commercial vessels, leaving Syria en route to a Russian port in the Baltic Sea. The Royal Navy's continued vigilance highlights the growing focus on Russian maritime movements amid the broader geopolitical climate.

Russian Warship Spotted In British Waters Amid Ukraine Tension: What We Know

Boikiy's meeting with Baltic Leader at Ushant


The British Royal Navy is intensifying its vigilance in the face of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with its latest operation focusing on a Russian merchant vessel and warship navigating British waters. On Wednesday, the Royal Navy revealed that it had closely monitored the Boikiy cruiser and Baltic Leader ship as they sailed through the North Sea and English Channel this week.

Vigilance in Action: HMS Somerset Takes the Lead

The operation was led by the British Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset, which is well-equipped to track and report on Russian maritime movements. Using advanced radar and sensor technology, the frigate observed every move of the Russian vessels as they passed through UK waters. Notably, HMS Somerset also launched its Merlin helicopter from the 814 Naval Air Squadron, gathering critical intelligence from the skies.

According to the Royal Navy, the crew of the Russian Boikiy cruiser was observed operating machine guns and burning papers while the Baltic Leader ship was carrying military equipment from Russia’s naval station in Tartus, Syria. This raises concerns about the potential cargo, as the ship’s movements closely follow previous Russian military activity in the region.

Escorted Journey Through UK Waters

Following a rendezvous between the Boikiy cruiser and Baltic Leader near Ushant, a French port, HMS Somerset continued to shadow the two ships on their return voyage. This ongoing surveillance is part of the UK’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of its waters and to monitor any Russian military movements.

Commander Joel Roberts, the commanding officer of HMS Somerset, praised the professionalism of the crew, noting the high level of preparedness required for such operations. “We’ve shown great professionalism in staying vigilant while operating in UK waters and collaborating with our NATO allies to keep track of Russian activity in Europe,” Roberts commented.

Previous Royal Navy Monitoring Operations

This operation comes just two weeks after a similar mission, where HMS Iron Duke, HMS Tyne, and RFA Tideforce monitored five Russian ships, including three commercial vessels, leaving Syria en route to a Russian port in the Baltic Sea. The Royal Navy's continued vigilance highlights the growing focus on Russian maritime movements amid the broader geopolitical climate.

