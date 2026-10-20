Russians Lose Access to Homes, Bank Accounts, Taxi Bookings and Food Delivery, What Exactly Did Ukraine Do and Why?

Ukrainian forces have been reportedly targeting the digital infrastructure of Russia through drone strikes, causing damage to some of the largest data centers controlled by tech company Yandex, Sberbank, and technology company VK. The strikes, which started sometime after October 8, 2026, have reportedly caused destruction at three out of five facilities owned by Yandex and one of the data centers of Sberbank in the Saratov region. This raises fears about the vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure of Russia, which is highly centralized and used in day-to-day activities.

How drone strikes disrupted Russia’s digital infrastructure

The damage to Yandex’s cloud infrastructure triggered disruptions across services used by millions of people in Russia. Yandex, often described as “Russia’s Google”, provides technology that supports several everyday activities, making outages at its data centres particularly disruptive.

Users reportedly faced problems accessing Yandex Pay and linked banking services, including those connected to Sberbank and other financial institutions. Some were unable to access their accounts or make payments for essentials such as food and rent, while digital financial services also experienced interruptions.

Banking, transport and smart homes hit across Russia

However, the power outage did not affect only the financial sector. In particular, according to the media reports, the platforms like Yandex Go and Yandex Taxi as well as the applications used for delivering food and for courier navigation were down.

Smart-home controls, cloud file storage and electronic keys used to enter apartment buildings also stopped working in some cases. Residents relying on digital access systems were reportedly left unable to enter their buildings. Retail marketplaces, government portals such as Gosuslugi and court hearings also experienced technical failures, highlighting the wider impact of the outages across Russia.

Why Ukraine targeted Russia’s technology network

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials described the campaign as a response to heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s internet infrastructure, digital networks and energy grids. Kyiv’s stated position was that the strikes were retaliation for attacks that have damaged essential infrastructure on the Ukrainian side.

The campaign also seeks to bring the consequences of the war into Russia’s domestic space, disrupting services that have allowed many urban residents to continue their daily lives with relatively little direct impact from the conflict.

Centralised data centres leave Russia vulnerable

Military analysts have pointed to the concentration of Russia’s digital infrastructure in a relatively small number of large data centres, particularly around Moscow and central regions. This makes individual facilities potentially high-impact targets because outages can affect multiple services at once.

By comparison, Ukraine’s more decentralised digital network presents a different challenge for attackers. The reported strikes illustrate how data centres have become strategically important in the conflict, with damage to a limited number of facilities capable of disrupting financial transactions, public services and everyday activities far beyond the immediate strike locations.

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