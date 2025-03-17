Russia’s FM Lavrov Urges US To Halt Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis Immediately

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has taken another critical turn as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the United States to halt its military strikes against Houthi rebels immediately.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has taken another critical turn as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the United States to halt its military strikes against Houthi rebels immediately. The appeal came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Lavrov about Washington’s decision to deploy military force against the Houthis. According to a statement from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov underscored the necessity for all parties to cease hostilities at once.

Rising Casualties Amid US Airstrikes

US-led airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen have resulted in significant casualties. Reports indicate that at least 53 individuals, including five women and two children, have been killed, while nearly 100 others sustained injuries. The attacks primarily struck Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces, including Saada, a stronghold for the rebels near the Saudi border.

Following the airstrikes, the Houthis’ political bureau issued a statement vowing to “meet escalation with escalation.” The rebel faction also claimed responsibility for launching missile and drone strikes at the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group. However, “two U.S. officials told The Associated Press they were not tracking anything,” as reported by The Hill.

International Response and Escalating Tensions

The United Nations has also weighed in on the matter, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging all parties to exercise “utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities,” while warning of the “grave risks” to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended the strikes, declaring them a necessary measure against what he described as “terrorist acts” by the Houthis. “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

As tensions escalate, the conflict remains a focal point of international concern, with calls for diplomacy growing amid fears of further destabilization in the region.

(With Inputs from ANI)

