Russia’s Relentless Attacks: Thousands Left in Darkness Across Ukraine! How Will Europe Respond

Russia said it had shot down 112 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, according to the defence ministry quoted by Interfax news agency. At the same time, Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks that hit Ukrainian port infrastructure used for military purposes and damaged four power facilities in Odesa, southern Ukraine.

The attack caused a major power outage, leaving more than 29,000 people without electricity on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing the region’s governor and Ukraine’s energy company DTEK.

Earlier, Ukraine’s military claimed Russia launched 142 drones overnight. Air defence systems reportedly managed to shoot down 126 of them, but strikes still hit 10 different locations across the country.

Ukraine’s Port City Among the Worst Affected by Russian Attacks

One of the worst-hit areas was the port city of Chornomorsk, near Odesa. Here, both residential and administrative buildings were damaged. The region’s governor, Oleh Kiper, noted the city lost access to power, but critical infrastructure continued to run on generators. One person died in the attack, he added.

In northern Ukraine, the Chernihiv region was also struck, and Governor Viacheslav Chaus noted energy infrastructure was damaged. This left close to 30,000 households without access to electricity, which also includes parts of the city of Nizhyn.

Russia has increased assaults on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure in the past few weeks, local media reports said. In response, Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries and pipelines. Since the start of the war in February 2022, Russia has reportedly often hit power plants and other critical sites.

Report Claims Over 15,000 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since Full Scale Russian Invasion

Ukraine’s largest power company, DTEK, said workers would begin repairs as soon as military and rescue services gave permission.

Meanwhile, the human cost of the conflict continues to rise. Newly released data shows more than 15,400 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, including at least 569 children, according to figures cited by the New York Post.

The CIA has warned that Russia’s ongoing strikes are having a severe impact on Ukraine’s population balance. In 2023, the country recorded three deaths for every single birth, showing the heavy toll of the war.

Since 2022, Russia has also targeted healthcare facilities, striking over 2,000 of them, including more than 80 centers for mothers and children, various media reports have said. Most civilian deaths have been reported in eastern Ukraine, where fighting is most intense. However, nearly 500 people have been killed in Kyiv, far from the frontlines.

