Russia’s Vladimir Putin Says ‘It’s Our Turn’, Announces Upcoming Visit To India

Russia is gearing up for President Vladimir Putin’s much-anticipated visit to India, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

Russia is gearing up for President Vladimir Putin’s much-anticipated visit to India, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. While an exact date remains undisclosed, Putin is expected to travel to India later this year, potentially in the latter half, for an annual summit between the two nations.

This marks his first visit to India since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with his last trip taking place in December 2021.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Ties: ‘Now It’s Our Turn’

During a video address at a Moscow conference titled “Russia and India: Together Towards a New Bilateral Agenda,” Lavrov highlighted the significance of this visit, referencing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Russia last year.

“It is symbolic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first bilateral foreign visit after his re-election last year to Russia,” Lavrov noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Now it is our turn. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of the head of the Indian government. The visit of the head of the Russian state to…India is being prepared.”

While specifics regarding the visit remain under wraps, Modi and Putin have already engaged in discussions twice in 2023, including the Indian leader’s visit to Moscow for the annual summit.

India’s Stance on the Ukraine Conflict

Lavrov acknowledged India’s diplomatic approach toward the ongoing Ukraine crisis, extending Russia’s appreciation to Modi for maintaining a balanced stance.

“We fully share this approach and from the very beginning of the crisis we have been talking about Russia’s openness to negotiations, which should lead to the end of the conflict and the establishment of a lasting peace by eliminating its root causes,” he said.

India has refrained from outright condemnation of Russia’s invasion and has consistently called for a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Indian government maintains that a solution cannot be reached through military confrontation but rather through peaceful negotiations.

Expanding Economic and Strategic Cooperation

As Russia and India continue to strengthen their “special and privileged strategic partnership,” Lavrov emphasized the growing economic ties between the two nations.

“Much attention is paid to the implementation of this task. In practical work, we feel that the Indian side is doing the same,” he stated.

Trade between India and Russia has surpassed $60 billion in 2024, driven largely by India’s increased imports of discounted Russian crude.

Lavrov highlighted how both nations are successfully navigating external pressures that could hinder their economic collaboration.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of fostering a multipolar world order, aligning Russia and India’s shared vision for a more inclusive global governance structure.

Both countries are keen on bolstering the role of the Global South in economic decision-making, affirming their right to “independently determine their own development paths.”

With Putin’s visit on the horizon, expectations are high for further solidifying India-Russia relations across diplomatic, economic, and geopolitical spheres.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Increase Social Security Payouts, Contrary To Popular Concerns