Rwandan Army Poised To Invade DRC And Support Rebel City Seizure

Rwandan troops have reportedly crossed into the DRC to aid rebels in capturing Goma. The UN will hold an emergency meeting to address the escalating crisis.

Large numbers of Rwandan troops have reportedly crossed into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to assist rebels in capturing the regional capital of Goma, intelligence officials have warned. This development comes ahead of an emergency United Nations meeting scheduled for Monday to address the escalating crisis.

Over the past few days, soldiers from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) are believed to have secretly entered the eastern DRC to support the M23 militia’s rapid offensive. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that RDF troops have been amassing on the Rwandan side of the border, a few hundred meters from central Goma. Senior RDF commanders have also been deployed in the Rwandan city of Gisenyi, located less than a mile from Goma.

“The Rwandan army is lined up at the border, ready to invade,” said a source with in-depth knowledge of the RDF and access to real-time intelligence.

Fierce skirmishes between M23 advance units and the Congolese army were reported on the outskirts of Goma throughout Saturday. Tragically, nine South African peacekeepers were among those killed while attempting to defend the city.

The frontline appears to be edging ever closer to Goma’s outskirts, with reports of fighting near Nzulo, almost within the city limits. The fighting has bypassed vast refugee camps that shelter over a million people displaced by the conflict. Despite the intensity of the offensive, Congolese army sources claim that a major offensive by the Rwandan-backed M23 was foiled overnight.

“Goma’s defenses are just about holding out, but they [Rwanda] want to take Goma before the UN Security Council meeting,” said a senior intelligence source. The UN Security Council is responsible for securing international peace and security and will convene an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the unfolding crisis.

When the M23 captured Goma in 2012, its forces rapidly withdrew due to international pressure on Rwanda. This time, intelligence sources believe that Rwanda aims to secure control of the city before the international community can respond effectively. Such a move would rely on M23 units breaching Goma’s defenses, defeating the Congolese army, and taking over the city of more than a million people on the northern shore of Lake Kivu.

Prior to the recent influx of Rwandan troops into the DRC, UN experts estimated that up to 4,000 RDF personnel were already operating inside the Congo. Sources also warn that Rwanda’s ambitions may not stop at Goma, as they also aim to seize the city of Bukavu, situated near the southern tip of Lake Kivu.

The M23 insurgency in the mineral-rich east of the DRC has intensified this year, with rebels rapidly seizing more territory. Last week, they captured Minova, a key town along one of Goma’s main supply routes. Two days later, they took control of Sake, a town 12 miles from Goma that had been the army’s main defensive position against the M23. These developments threaten the supply of food and essential goods to Goma.

Clémentine de Montjoye of Human Rights Watch expressed deep concern about the dire situation in Goma. “The situation in Goma is extremely dire – today we are hearing reports of ongoing fighting on the two axes north and west of the city, as well as water and power shortages in the city.”

“Given the huge number of civilians currently seeking shelter in Goma, it is vital that pressure be mounted on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, and allow access to vital humanitarian aid,” de Montjoye added.

Many analysts have criticized the West’s response to the crisis, particularly its failure to rein in Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and the RDF. Critics argue that the UK, US, and France – three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – have been too close to Kagame. The European Union has called for Rwanda to cease its support for the M23 and withdraw.

The Rwandan government, which denies backing the M23, had not responded by the time of publication.

