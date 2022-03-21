External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a one-on-one meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Sunday. Besides discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its implications, the two leaders held a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral cooperation, tapping new economic possibilities, regional security issues, including Indo Pacific and Afghanistan.

S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share insights into his meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister. Post which, the latter thanked him for the excellent discussion on further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

India and Austria held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations virtually earlier on Friday and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial ties as well as cultural and academic linkages. While the Indian side was led by Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary (Europe and COVID19), the Austrian side was led by Ambassador Gregor Koessler, Director General for Political Affairs in the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

In the sixth round of talks, India and Austria discussed bilateral relations, including political, economic, and commercial ties as well as cultural and academic linkages. The two sides also exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic, post-pandemic recovery including vaccines, as well as regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific, neighbourhood policy, terrorism, and India-EU Relations, amongst others. Moreover, the MEA revealed that the deliberations also covered issues such as United Nations reforms and India’s priorities during its term in the United Nations Security Council.