S Jaishankar Holds Talks with Israel and Iran Amid Rising Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with both Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regarding the escalating hostilities between the two nations.

The tensions surged after Iran launched a direct attack on Israel, deploying hundreds of drones and missiles in retaliation to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

In a statement, Jaishankar expressed India’s concerns over the unfolding situation and discussed the broader regional implications with his Israeli counterpart. “Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern about the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement emphasizing the need for immediate de-escalation, restraint, and a return to diplomacy to preserve peace and security in the region. “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region,” the MEA said.

The MEA also confirmed that Indian embassies in the region are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the Indian community. “It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” the statement added.

Furthermore, Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart to discuss the ongoing tensions and urged for calm to prevent further escalation.

In response to Iran’s attack, the Israeli military, with the assistance of its allies, intercepted the majority of the drones and missiles launched by Iran. US President Joe Biden confirmed that American military support aided Israel in intercepting the incoming threats.