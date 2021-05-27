During his three days stay in Washington DC, Jaishankar will meet his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, along with other key members of the Biden administration.

During his three days stay in Washington DC, Jaishankar will meet his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, along with other key members of the Biden administration. Covid-19 has provided the clear subtext to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s interactions with his US counterpart Anthony J. Blinken for the moment and it will the top of the agenda for their meeting in the US today. It is the first visit by a high-level Indian Minister since Democratic President Joe Biden entered office in January this year along with his Indian-origin Vice-President Kamala Harris.

US Congressman Brad Sherman is looking forward to meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to discuss various issues, including global vaccine production, and security issues in the Indo-Pacific. While recent developments in the sphere of international power games and regional politics mean that the US and India find their interests are more aligned than ever, it is the pandemic and India’s urgent need for vaccines that commentators widely agree is the most immediate issue on which New Delhi needs the US to pitch in.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to United States. Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28. Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Friday.

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar’s interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders.