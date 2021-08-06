Iran is currently amid a western crossfire as US, UK, Romania among other countries have blamed Iran for the drone attack on an Israeli company-owned ship MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar is in Iran today amid a diplomatic turf. In Iran to represent India at president-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing in ceremony, S Jaishankar will have an important role to play as Iran seeks an opportunity for some diplomatic lobbying amid a western crossfire.

The swearing in ceremony coincides with a time when US, UK, Romania among other countries have blamed Iran for the drone attack on an Israeli company-owned ship MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman last Thursday, which killed 2 people, including a British and a Romanian. In light of the recent developments, western countries have called for a discussion in UN Security Council, which is likely to take place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has threatened unilateral action against Iran, stating, “We know how to send a message to Iran in our own way.”

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab called it a ‘deliberate, targeted and a clear violation of international law’, stating that the attack was done by drones. US Secretary of State further emphasised, “Washington was confident that Iran conducted this and an appropriate response would follow.”

As trouble escalates for Iran, India, on the other hand, which assumed the rotating presidency of UNSC on Sunday, has called for a discussion on the Afghan crisis. UNSC will meet on Friday, August 6, i.e today to take stock of the situation. This comes amid Taliban’s heavy violence and offences in Afghanistan leading to an unfolding tragedy.