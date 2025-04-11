Home
  S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership

S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership



S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership

S. Jaishankar Meets Antonio Tajani, Anna Maria Bernini To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership


External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, along with Minister for University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, in New Delhi on Friday. The leaders held comprehensive discussions to review and advance the bilateral partnership across a wide range of sectors.

Strategic Dialogue On Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, maritime security, technology, education, and culture. They also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and research partnerships.

Sharing details on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar posted:
“Held productive discussions today with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani and Minister @BerniniAM of Italy. Jointly reviewed our bilateral cooperation and its advancement in trade, investment, IMEC, maritime, security, research, technology, education and culture domains.”

The post further added, “Also exchanged views on contemporary global developments including in Europe, Mediterranean and West Asia. Our partnership continues to develop and evolve guided by the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025 -29 agreed by our leadership.”

Focus on Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029

The discussions were aligned with the goals of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

Speaking at the Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum, Jaishankar underscored the importance of the plan, saying,
“The plan, which our Prime Ministers agreed upon, captured their vision for deepening the bilateral strategic partnership between our two countries.”

He added, “The concrete outcomes will benefit both of us. They directed us to work with our respective industries, but also with our scientific establishments and higher education institutions to facilitate collaborations, co-production, innovation and flow of knowledge and talent between the two of us.”

Common Democratic Values And Global Vision

Highlighting the strong foundation of the bilateral relationship, Jaishankar stated,
“The partnership between India and Italy is rooted in our democratic values, respect for civilizations, culture and heritage, but above all, in a common vision for a stable, rule-based and prosperous world.”

The visit by the Italian delegation reflects the ongoing momentum in India-Italy relations, as both countries continue to work closely on regional and global challenges while enhancing bilateral engagement.

(With Inputs From ANI)
