Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion

Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion

Amid the growing insurgency and declarations of independence by Baloch rebels, two sacred Hindu temples nestled deep within the contested territory of Balochistan and Punjab (Pakistan) have resurfaced in public consciousness: the Hinglaj Mata Temple and Katas Raj Temple.

Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion


Amid the growing insurgency and declarations of independence by Baloch rebels, two sacred Hindu temples nestled deep within the contested territory of Balochistan and Punjab (Pakistan) have resurfaced in public consciousness: the Hinglaj Mata Temple and Katas Raj Temple.

The Hinglaj Mata Temple, located in Lasbela district along the banks of the Hingol River, is one of Hinduism’s revered 51 Shaktipeeths. It holds immense spiritual value, believed to be the site where the head of Goddess Sati fell. Surrounded by barren hills and rugged terrain, the shrine is not only revered by Hindu devotees from Sindh and Balochistan, but also respected by some local Muslims, who refer to the deity as Nani Pir. The annual Hinglaj Yatra, though physically demanding, draws devout pilgrims who walk through dry riverbeds and rocky paths to reach the holy site.

Further east lies the Katas Raj Temple, an ancient complex in Chakwal, Punjab, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple’s sacred pond, Katas Kund, is mythologically believed to have formed from Lord Shiva’s tears as he grieved the loss of Sati. Once a flourishing seat of Hindu learning, the temple was frequented by scholars and sages. Legends say the Pandavas visited it during their exile, and Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have walked its grounds.

Due to strained Indo-Pak ties, the Katas Raj Temple remains mostly out of reach for Indian pilgrims. Worship and upkeep have declined significantly since the partition of 1947. Yet both these temples — one nestled in Baloch hills and the other in Punjab’s heartland — remain enduring symbols of India’s ancient civilisational footprint beyond its current borders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As Balochistan inches closer to potential self-rule, questions arise: could these sacred sites once again find open reverence, or will they remain silent witnesses in a contested land?

Must Read: Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Filed under

Hinglaj Mata

newsx

James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message
Trump’s UAE visit featu

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral
China launches 12 AI sate

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform...
COVID-19 cases surge in H

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia
newsx

Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion
newsx

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message

James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform Earth’s Most Powerful Machines

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform...

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Entertainment

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom