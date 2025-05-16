Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion

Amid the growing insurgency and declarations of independence by Baloch rebels, two sacred Hindu temples nestled deep within the contested territory of Balochistan and Punjab (Pakistan) have resurfaced in public consciousness: the Hinglaj Mata Temple and Katas Raj Temple.

The Hinglaj Mata Temple, located in Lasbela district along the banks of the Hingol River, is one of Hinduism’s revered 51 Shaktipeeths. It holds immense spiritual value, believed to be the site where the head of Goddess Sati fell. Surrounded by barren hills and rugged terrain, the shrine is not only revered by Hindu devotees from Sindh and Balochistan, but also respected by some local Muslims, who refer to the deity as Nani Pir. The annual Hinglaj Yatra, though physically demanding, draws devout pilgrims who walk through dry riverbeds and rocky paths to reach the holy site.

Further east lies the Katas Raj Temple, an ancient complex in Chakwal, Punjab, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple’s sacred pond, Katas Kund, is mythologically believed to have formed from Lord Shiva’s tears as he grieved the loss of Sati. Once a flourishing seat of Hindu learning, the temple was frequented by scholars and sages. Legends say the Pandavas visited it during their exile, and Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have walked its grounds.

Due to strained Indo-Pak ties, the Katas Raj Temple remains mostly out of reach for Indian pilgrims. Worship and upkeep have declined significantly since the partition of 1947. Yet both these temples — one nestled in Baloch hills and the other in Punjab’s heartland — remain enduring symbols of India’s ancient civilisational footprint beyond its current borders.

As Balochistan inches closer to potential self-rule, questions arise: could these sacred sites once again find open reverence, or will they remain silent witnesses in a contested land?

