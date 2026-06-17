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Home > World News > Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash

Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash

Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, was among the 12 people killed in a skydiving plane crash near Missouri's Butler Memorial Airport shortly after take off on Sunday.

Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash (Image: X)
Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 09:58 IST

One of the 12 people killed in an unfortunate plane accident while skydiving in Missouri, USA on Sunday was Indian national Sai Karthik Varma Datla of Andhra Pradesh, aged 24. Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances of one of the worst skydiving-related aviation accidents in recent American history, and his identity was confirmed Tuesday by the Bates County Coroner’s Office. At the time of the accident, Datla was a student at the University of Central Missouri and working at AdventHealth. He was on a skydiving trip as part of a recreational adventure when the aircraft crashed soon after take-off, reports said.

Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash: What Happened Here?

A 2010 Pacific Aerospace P750XL aircraft, with 12 people inside, went down and then a fire broke out not long after it lifted off from Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County. From what officials gathered, the plane left around 11:30 AM local time, and it seemed to have trouble right after the wheels came up. At first they thought it simply didn’t climb high enough, then it swung toward the left, lost control quickly, and ended up crashing into a field that sits on the airport property. Tragically, the crash took all 12 lives, including the pilot. Those aboard included nine experienced sky divers, plus two tandem jumpers, so the whole group was lost. Emergency teams got to the spot fast , but despite the fire and the impact, there were no reports of any survivor injuries.

Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash: Investigation Going On

The Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board, have started a broad investigation into the accident now. The cause of the crash is still not known, though local officials  hinted that the plane may have lost some of its power shortly after takeoff. Dennis Jacobs, acting airport director and manager for the Bates County Emergency Management Agency, said the pilot might have crashed the aircraft on purpose? and attempted an emergency landing. N221BN was owned by Tennessee headquartered SkyHi Aero LLC, and it was used by Butler Memorial Airport’s skydiving operation Skydive Kansas City.

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Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash: Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla?

The tragedy has been, honestly, pretty devastating not just for the local skydiving community but also for the families of everyone who lost their lives. The crash was reportedly witnessed by several relatives, it feels even more heartbreaking. Clergy members, counselors and volunteers were sent to try and comfort the grieving families who were standing outside the airport. Skydive Kansas City said it was a tragedy for them and for the skydiving community as a whole. At the same time, people who know SKV Datla personally recall him as a young professional, someone who went abroad to fulfil his dreams and set up a brighter future.

Also Read: Why US Dropped ‘Indo’ From Indo-Pacific Command – What It Means For India, China And QUAD

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Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash
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Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash

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Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash
Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash
Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Indian Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash
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