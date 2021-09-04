Speaking from Panjshir with TOLOnews, Amrullah Saleh, a commander of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, said that he was in Panjshir and that clashes between the Resistance Front and the Taliban were ongoing.

Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday said that resistance against the Taliban will continue in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province. “The RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil & defending its dignity,” Saleh tweeted. Speaking from Panjshir with TOLOnews, Amrullah Saleh, a commander of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, said that he was in Panjshir and that clashes between the Resistance Front and the Taliban were ongoing.

Earlier in a tweet, Saleh alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and “have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans” in the war-torn country. He also said that the Taliban have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir while they are using “Military age men of Panjshir as mine clearance tools”. Saleh, in his tweet, also called on the international community to consider the ‘barbaric acts’ of the Taliban.

His remarks came a day after the group have snapped the internet services in Panjshir province, Tolo News reported. Meanwhile, the Afghan resistance forces based in Panjshir have denied the Taliban’s claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province.

In another recent development, Afghanistan local media has informed that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the upcoming government in the country.

Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Tolo News reported citing sources from the Islamic group.