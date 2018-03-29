Earlier on March 4, Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia were found lying on a bench of Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury. Later it was discovered that they were poisoned with a nerve agent called Novichok, which is mainly developed by Russia. In the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May held Russia responsible for the attack on British soil and expelled 23 Russian diplomats.

A former double agent and his daughter, who were found poisoned on a bench, first came into contact with the fatal poison at their home, according to British Police. In a big development in the Salisbury attack case, the police told that the highest concentration of the nerve agent, which was used to poison the two, was present at the front door handle of Sergei Skripal’s house. The investigative bodies also found traces of the nerve agent at multiple locations across the city of Salisbury.

With the latest discovery, the police have explained the root of the nerve agent and how it was present in the car of Skripal and at the restaurant where he had eaten with his daughter, Yulia Skripal. Post the incident, the car was confiscated by the police and the restaurant was cordoned off. The British detectives have now launched a detailed investigation at Christie Miller Road, the residence of the former Russian spy.

“Those living in the Skripals’ neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this, but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low and our searches are precautionary,” said the security correspondent Gordon Corera. According to reports, around 250 counter-terrorism officers are investigating the entire matter. Some 5,000 hours of CCTV footage and 1,350 items have been seized by them.

Earlier on March 4, Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia were found lying on a bench of Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury. Later it was discovered that they were poisoned with a nerve agent called Novichok, which is mainly developed by Russia. In the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May held Russia responsible for the attack on British soil and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Backing the decision of British government, 26 NATO allies has suspended more than 140 Russian officials and are many of them are pondering over boycotting the FIFA World Cup that starts this June in Russia.

