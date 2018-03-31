Former agent Sergei Skripal and her daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain. After preliminary investigations, it was reported that a nerve agent called Novichok was used to poison the duo. British authorities suspected foreign attack and have accused Russia of carrying out a chemical attack on British soil. Both the Skripals remain in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment.

Retaliating to France’s expelling of four Russian diplomats, Russia is set to suspend at least four French diplomats in the wake of Salisbury attack, where a former double agent and her daughter were poisoned. The Foreign Ministry of France on Friday attacked the Russian government for taking the “expected” decision and for failing to provide explanations about the attack on the spy in Britain. The foreign ministry slammed Russia after they received the news of the expulsion of their diplomats.

According to a media report, the French foreign ministry released a statement which read, “Russia’s decision to expel four French embassy staff from Russia does not surprise us. We regret this and want to point out that to this day that Russia has refused to give any explanation about the attack in Salisbury.” Russia’s decision has come after French government cracked a whip against four Russian officials working in the European nation, which is a close ally of Britain.

In the aftermath of the poison attack, 26 NATO allies have suspended more than 140 Russian officials and the number is not looking to abate anytime soon. British Prime Minister Theresa May has continued to lambaste the Vladimir Putin-led country accusing it of carrying out the attack. Although Russia has routinely shrugged off the accusations, the close allies of Britain are from convinced. However, Austria, Portugal, Greece and Malta are the only European countries which are yet to take any action.

In the wake of the string of expulsions of Russian officials, Theresa May said that “It represents an unprecedented series of expulsions that demonstrates to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate their attempts to flout international law, undermine our values or threaten our security.”

