Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It Will Hit The Book Shelves

Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie is set to release a new collection of novellas and short stories, marking his first published fiction since the 2022 attack that left him hospitalized. The book, titled “The Eleventh Hour”, is scheduled for release on November 4, 2025, by Random House.

Rushdie’s upcoming book will feature five interconnected stories and novellas, focusing on the mysteries of life’s eleventh hour. According to Random House, the collection introduces a variety of compelling characters, including:

A musical prodigy with a supernatural gift

The ghost of a Cambridge professor aiding a student in avenging his lifelong tormentor

A literary mentor who dies under mysterious circumstances

The book spans three significant locations that have played a role in Rushdie’s life: India, England, and the United States.

Rushdie on the Themes of ‘The Eleventh Hour’

Reflecting on his work, Rushdie shared his insights on the themes that shaped this book, “The three novellas in this volume, all written in the last 12 months, explore themes and places that have been much on my mind — mortality, Bombay, farewells, England (especially Cambridge), anger, peace, and America. And Goya, Kafka, and Bosch as well.”

He added that although the stories differ in setting, narrative, and technique, they are in conversation with one another. Rushdie considers the quintet a single, unified work and hopes readers will experience it the same way.

A Return to Fiction After the 2022 Attack

Rushdie, best known for his Booker Prize-winning novel “Midnight’s Children,” has authored several critically acclaimed books, including “Shame,” “The Moor’s Last Sigh,” and “Victory City.” His 2023 memoir “Knife” detailed his experience of surviving the brutal attack on a lecture stage in New York.

In February 2025, Rushdie testified in the trial against his assailant, Hadi Matar, who was found guilty of assault and attempted murder. The sentencing is set for April 23, 2025, and Matar faces up to 25 years in prison.

Writing as a Sign of Healing

After surviving the 1989 fatwa issued for his book “The Satanic Verses” and the 2022 stabbing that left him blind in one eye, Rushdie sees his return to fiction as a testament to resilience and recovery.

While promoting “Knife”, he admitted that initially, writing fiction felt impossible, as the attack loomed large in his mind.

“I didn’t want to write this book,” Rushdie previously stated about his memoir. “I actually wanted to get back to fiction, and I tried, but it just seemed stupid. I just thought, ‘Look, something very big happened to you.’”

Now, with “The Eleventh Hour,” Rushdie is once again ready to reignite his storytelling imagination.

Salman Rushdie’s upcoming book, “The Eleventh Hour,” will be a highly anticipated release for literature lovers worldwide. As the author reclaims his narrative voice, the collection promises to be a profound exploration of life, mortality, and the enduring power of storytelling.

