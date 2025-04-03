Home
Sam Altman Turns Into An Indian Cricketer With Ghibli Studio; Asks Netizens To ‘Get Over It’

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has been enjoying the latest image-generation capabilities of ChatGPT. After previously transforming his profile picture into a Studio Ghibli-style image and sharing an AI-generated picture of himself with his newborn son, he has now taken a different creative route.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has been enjoying the latest image-generation capabilities of ChatGPT. After previously transforming his profile picture into a Studio Ghibli-style image and sharing an AI-generated picture of himself with his newborn son, he has now taken a different creative route. His latest creation is an anime-style image of himself, and it has taken social media by storm.

Altman as a Cricket Player in Anime Form

Altman not only shared the AI-generated image but also revealed the exact prompt he used to create it.

“Prompt: Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style,” he wrote while posting the image.

The image is particularly eye-catching as it portrays him dressed in a sports jersey with the word “India” emblazoned across the front while holding a cricket bat. This artistic depiction instantly caught the attention of users, especially those from India, who couldn’t resist weighing in with their reactions.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The unique AI-generated image sparked a wave of discussions among social media users, especially cricket-loving Indian fans. Many found the image amusing, while others pointed out inaccuracies in the AI’s depiction.

One X user playfully tagged Perplexity AI and asked, “Is he a better player than Virat Kohli?” In response, the chatbot humorously clarified:

“Hard to say, considering this is just an anime-style depiction and not a real-life comparison! Virat Kohli’s cricketing skills are legendary with proven records, so it’s safe to say he’s still the benchmark for greatness on the field.”

Another user jokingly asked, “Are you Indian?” while someone else commented, “You represent Indian cricket now.”

One person pointed out a small but notable inconsistency in the image, writing, “The surroundings look like a baseball stadium, and it’s a baseball, not a cricket ball, here in the image created. Quite a basic error if you’re talking about wanting to grow in India!”

A Nod to Previous AI Image Experiments

Altman’s anime-style image wasn’t his first experiment with AI-generated visuals. Previously, he had shared Ghibli-style creations and even joked about the speed at which users were pushing the technology.

At one point, he humorously tweeted, “This is insane; our team needs sleep.” Later, he teased an upgraded version of the image generator, stating, “Y’all are not ready for images v2…”

As AI-generated art continues to evolve, social media remains a lively space for both appreciation and critique of the technology’s rapid advancements.

chatgpt Ghibli Studio Indian cricketer OpenAI Sam Altman

