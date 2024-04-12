Sam Bankman-Fried Files Appeal Against 25-Year Prison Term For Cryptocurrency Fraud

Cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as “SBF,” has filed an appeal against his federal conviction and 25-year prison sentence in a significant fraud case. This development comes two weeks after US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the sentence, also ordering Bankman-Fried to pay a staggering $11 billion in forfeiture.

Bankman-Fried, once hailed as a rising star in the cryptocurrency world, had achieved billionaire status before the age of 30. He co-founded FTX, a startup in 2019, which quickly rose to become the world’s second-largest exchange platform.

However, in November 2022, Bankman-Fried’s fortunes took a dramatic turn when FTX experienced a wave of customer withdrawals. It was later revealed that billions of dollars had been unlawfully transferred from FTX to Bankman-Fried’s personal hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Following a federal jury’s verdict in November 2023, Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts of fraud, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy.

During his sentencing hearing last month, Bankman-Fried expressed remorse over the downfall of the firm, which also impacted numerous colleagues.

“It haunts me every day,” he stated, acknowledging a series of poor decisions.

However, Judge Kaplan noted that Bankman-Fried had not fully taken responsibility for his actions.

“Mistakes were made, but never a word of remorse for the commission of a terrible crime,” remarked Kaplan, highlighting the “brazen” nature of the violations. The judge also criticized SBF for his “exceptional flexibility” towards the truth.

Bankman-Fried’s appeal signals a continuation of the legal battle surrounding the high-profile case.

