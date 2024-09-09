Sam Pitroda Defends Rahul Gandhi: “He is No Pappu”

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda dismissed the frequent “Pappu” mockery directed at Rahul Gandhi by the BJP. He emphasized Rahul Gandhi’s intelligence and strategic thinking while promoting an agenda of inclusion and diversity.

Pitroda Highlights Rahul Gandhi’s Education and Strategic Vision

Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, asserted that Rahul Gandhi is not “Pappu” as mocked by the BJP. Instead, he described him as a highly educated strategist with deep understanding of various subjects. “He has a vision contrary to what BJP promotes by spending crores of rupees,” Pitroda said, urging the audience to see beyond the superficial labels.

Champion of Inclusion and Diversity

Pitroda praised Rahul Gandhi for his commitment to inclusion, noting that Gandhian principles such as diversity were central to Gandhi’s philosophy. He expressed satisfaction that Rahul Gandhi champions these values, advocating for equal opportunities, dignity of labor, and respect for all people, regardless of their background.

Pitroda Calls for Protection of Democracy

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding democracy, Pitroda warned that it requires consistent effort from citizens. He explained that democracy should not be taken for granted, as there are forces trying to undermine it, a trend observed in many countries. Pitroda urged the Indian diaspora to support the Indian Overseas Congress and help improve its activities by celebrating India’s diversity.

Rahul Gandhi’s U.S. Visit

Rahul Gandhi is currently visiting the United States, where he is engaging with various groups and taking part in multiple interactions to further his vision.