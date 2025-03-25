Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Han, who led the company’s consumer electronics and mobile divisions, played a crucial role in shaping Samsung’s global presence in these sectors. His sudden demise comes as the company navigates critical challenges in the semiconductor and smartphone markets.

Samsung Electronics has announced the passing of its co-CEO Han Jong-hee, who died on Tuesday at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest. Han, who led the company’s consumer electronics and mobile divisions, played a crucial role in shaping Samsung’s global presence in these sectors. His sudden demise comes as the company navigates critical challenges in the semiconductor and smartphone markets.

With Han’s passing, newly appointed co-CEO Jun Young-hyun will now take over as the sole chief executive, Samsung confirmed in a regulatory filing. Jun, who was promoted earlier this year to oversee the semiconductor division, was only recently elevated to co-CEO at the annual shareholders’ meeting.

A Legacy in Consumer Technology

Han joined Samsung in 1988 after earning a degree in electrical engineering from Inha University. Over nearly four decades, he was instrumental in driving the company’s global TV business. He led Samsung’s Visual Display Business from 2017 before becoming Vice Chairman and CEO in 2021.

Just a week before his passing, Han chaired Samsung’s shareholders’ meeting, where he acknowledged the company’s struggles in adapting to the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor industry.

Leadership Transition Amid Challenges

Jun Young-hyun now faces the challenge of reviving Samsung’s underperforming semiconductor division, which has lagged behind competitors such as TSMC and SK Hynix in advanced memory and AI chip technology. Additionally, Samsung’s smartphone business has lost ground to Apple, further intensifying the need for strategic direction.

Samsung has yet to announce a replacement for Han’s role. Traditionally, the company has operated under a co-CEO model, with separate leaders overseeing its semiconductor and consumer electronics businesses.

Filed under

Cardiac Arrest Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee

