Wednesday, March 5, 2025
San Antonio Fire: Large Brush Blaze Sparks Evacuations On South Side, Bexar County Officials On Alert

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire near I-37 on the far south side, forcing emergency evacuations in nearby neighborhoods. The blaze, which broke out Tuesday afternoon, continues to spread as crews work to contain the flames.

San Antonio Fire: Fire crews are battling a large brush fire that erupted on the far south side Tuesday afternoon, prompting emergency evacuations in the surrounding areas.

Fire Breaks Out Near I-37

The blaze was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. near I-37 and Southton Road. Video footage from the scene shows fast-moving flames consuming a wooded area adjacent to the highway. Multiple fire crews were observed rushing toward the fire in an effort to contain the rapidly spreading flames.

San Antonio Fire: Evacuation Orders Issued

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management issued an Evacuation Immediate Bulletin for residents in the vicinity, citing the fire’s aggressive spread. Bexar County spokesperson Isaac Neri confirmed that the evacuation zone encompasses Southton Road, Donop Road, Strecih Road, Old Corpus Christi Road, and Highway 181. Officials warned that Highway 181 may be closed as the fire crosses the roadway.

The Braunig Lake area is also reportedly being impacted by the blaze, though no further details on the extent of the damage have been provided.

San Antonio Fire: School Staff Evacuated as Precaution

East Central Independent School District (ISD) reported that the fire is in close proximity to the former Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC). The building now functions as office space for Child Nutrition staff and other departments, with no students housed on-site. As a precautionary measure, staff members were evacuated from the facility.

Authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to follow evacuation orders and stay updated through official channels. Emergency crews continue to work to bring the fire under control as investigations into the cause are underway.

