Thursday, October 3, 2024
San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

San Diego doctor Mark Chavez became the third individual to plead guilty into the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry

San Diego doctor Mark Chavez became the third individual to plead guilty into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry. The case, which has revealed the dangerous underworld of illegal drug distribution, centers around Perry’s fatal overdose in October 2023, with ketamine at the heart of the controversy. On Wednesday, Chavez, 54, took the first step toward cooperation with federal prosecutors by entering a plea agreement that could have far-reaching implications in the effort to bring down larger figures connected to Perry’s tragic demise.

Matthew Perry’s Death and the Ketamine Controversy

The beloved actor, famous for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home in October 2023 from an overdose, which has since been linked to ketamine. Perry, who had long struggled with addiction, had turned to ketamine therapy as an off-label treatment for depression. Though this treatment is controversial, it is increasingly sought after by individuals with severe depression and treatment-resistant mental health conditions.

However, as Perry’s use of the drug escalated, legal sources could no longer supply his growing dependency. This led him to seek out illicit means of obtaining the anesthetic, a decision that ultimately put him in contact with a dangerous network of drug suppliers. At the center of this illegal operation were Dr. Salvador Plasencia and a notorious Los Angeles dealer, Jasveen Sangha, known in underground circles as the “ketamine queen.”

Dr. Mark Chavez Admits Guilt

Standing before U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, Dr. Mark Chavez admitted his role in the illegal network that contributed to Perry’s overdose. Chavez confessed to conspiring with Dr. Plasencia to supply Perry with ketamine through fraudulent prescriptions, which enabled the actor to obtain dangerously high amounts of the drug. According to prosecutors, Chavez distributed over 22 vials and nine lozenges of ketamine to Perry. It was this very drug that Perry’s assistant would find beside his lifeless body on that fateful October day.

“Are you pleading guilty because you did the things the prosecutors described?” Judge Garnett asked Chavez during the hearing.

“Yes, your honor,” Chavez replied.

This guilty plea is seen as a crucial step in federal prosecutors’ ongoing efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network responsible for Perry’s death, with Chavez’s cooperation being key to targeting the larger figures in the case.

The Dark Network Behind Perry’s Overdose

The investigation has exposed the dangerous depths of Perry’s final months, where his desperation led him to individuals willing to exploit his vulnerability. Federal prosecutors argue that both Dr. Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, who allegedly supplied Perry with the fatal doses of ketamine, were fully aware of the risks but continued to provide him with dangerous amounts.

“Plasencia and Sangha are the ultimate targets,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada during a press conference in August. Estrada pointed to their manipulation of Perry’s history of addiction, accusing them of knowingly supplying him with amounts of ketamine “they knew were dangerous.”

Text messages between Plasencia and Chavez, revealed in court filings, offer a glimpse into the extent of the illicit operations. In one exchange, Plasencia callously referred to Perry as a “moron” and discussed how much the actor might be willing to pay for the drugs, suggesting they become his regular suppliers. Though Chavez initially expressed hesitancy about engaging in illegal activity, he eventually agreed to participate—so long as they avoided anything “shady.”

Chavez’s Cooperation and Future Sentencing

As part of his plea agreement, Chavez has agreed to cooperate fully with federal prosecutors in their efforts to bring down the illegal network. His cooperation is expected to be pivotal in building the case against Dr. Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha. Chavez’s sentencing is scheduled for April 2, and in the meantime, he remains free on bond after surrendering his passport and medical license.

Chavez’s admission of guilt comes with significant consequences. His lawyer, Matthew Binninger, acknowledged outside the courtroom that his client had come to terms with his role in the chain of events leading to Perry’s death.

“Mark entered his plea of guilty, and that’s now public record,” Binninger said. “You accept responsibility, and then you set sentence,” he added.

