In a global outrage against Pakistan, #SanctionPakistan is trending in the western world calling out the Imran-Khan led government for proxy war against Afghanistan. A demand first echoed by Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh, has now caught momentum with Afghan netizens and influential voices like former Canadian politician and diplomat Chris Alexander lashing out against Pakistan and its support to Taliban.

Chris Alexander tweeted that Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan deserves the same response as the disastrous Soviet invasion of 1979: armed resistance, international condemnation and sweeping sanctions. To which, Afghanistan Vice President responded that it is just the beginning. They needed time to get pass the shock period. It is on the way. “The Afghan Way”, he further added.

Under #SanctionPakistan, global netizens have called for Pakistan’s generous support to terrorist groups to stop. Countries like India and the USA have been further requested to support Afghanistan, so that Pakistan-backed unrest on Afghan’s soil can finally come to an end.

Pakistan's invasion of Afghanistan constitutes an armed attack & act of aggression under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. The international community must take action under Articles 41 or 42 to uphold international law & the rules-based international order.#SanctionPakistan — Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 9, 2021

#SanctionPakistan isn't just a hashtag trending on Twitter. It reflects the determination of Afghans, Pakistanis & citizens of many other states to live in peace — free from invasion, proxy war & terrorism.#SanctionPakistan — Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 10, 2021

Thanks for your support @HelenClarkNZ . The Taliban leaders are based in Pakistan. No State must feel free to sponsor terror & get away with it. https://t.co/wmIt6ZbtnR — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 10, 2021

A massive gathering in Waziristan yesterday asked Govt of Pakistan to stop sending terrorists into Afg for killing Afghans. Who would know better about it than the local people? Fighting war across the DL and demonising refugees (displaced by war)is the 40 years old policy. https://t.co/RKOuimhUYm — Afrasiab Khattak (@a_siab) July 28, 2021

Almost 400k voices from all over the world, joining the Afghan call for sanctioning Pakistan. The world must listen. #SanctionPakistan pic.twitter.com/9WbSIg18XO — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 10, 2021

#SanctionPakistan is trending worldwide. A call by the Afghan people, asking the “international community” (is there one left?) to do something about the full scale invasion by the Pakistani Military via the Taliban in Afghanistan. #AfghanLivesMatter — Peymana Assad 🏔 (@Peymasad) August 10, 2021

Even as Taliban continues to capture more and more Afghan territories, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come out in sly support of Taliban by calling them ‘ normal civilians’. In an interview with PBS News Hour, Imran asserted that Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. He further argued, “If there are some civilians in these camps, how can Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down?”