Barack Obama took to his official Twitter handle where he shared a video of him, originally shared by the hospital he visited, and captioned it: "Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humouring me as your stand-in Santa."

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday paid a surprise visit at a children’s hospital in Washington and delivered gifts out of a shimmering red sack while wearing a Santa Claus cap. Obama greeted the ailing children with Santa’s “ho, ho, ho!” and told them that his reindeer were “stuck in some snow”. It was a boon to both children and their parents as they were visibly buoyant at seeing their former president going an extra mile to make their day special.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa. https://t.co/mFmYCVk7cr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2018

While talking to the people present in the attendance, the former US president said, “You have the nurses, and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and just there for them, listening to them and holding their hands. That’s the most important thing there is, a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be about.”

The Children’s National Health System, which is located in the north-east part of the capital, initially tweeted the video where Obama can be seen greeted by the entire hospital staff and other people present there. He wished them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. He was also seen carrying a Santa-esque sack full of gifts for children in the hospital.

The hospital tweeted: “Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts!”

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

Though the two-time Democratic President was playing Santa for the children in a hospital, it was reiging President Donald Trump who played the real Santa Claus by pulling the US troops out of Syria.

