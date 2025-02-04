Santorini Island In Greece Witnesses 200 Earthquakes In Three Days, One In Every 10 Minutes

A wave of fear grips Santorini as relentless earthquakes strike every ten minutes, prompting evacuations and heightened emergency measures across the island.

Santorini is on edge as the island experiences an alarming frequency of earthquakes, occurring every ten minutes. The increased seismic activity has sparked fears of a potentially powerful earthquake, leading authorities to deploy emergency rescue teams and implement precautionary measures on Santorini and nearby Aegean Sea islands, all of which are popular tourist destinations.

Over the past three days, more than 200 undersea earthquakes have been recorded in the region, raising concerns among residents and experts alike.

Experts Warn of Possible Major Quake

Greek seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos highlighted the significance of the growing seismic cluster, which has been mapped between Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi. He cautioned that the ongoing earthquake sequence could indicate a larger event on the horizon.

Local resident Michalis Gerontakis described the unsettling experience, “I have never felt anything like this and with such frequency—an earthquake every 10 or 20 minutes. Everyone is anxious, even if some of us try to hide it to prevent panic, but the worry is real.”

Santorini Authorities Enforce Safety Measures

As part of the emergency response, mobile alerts have warned residents of potential rockslides, and access to certain seaside areas, including Santorini’s old port, has been restricted due to proximity to cliffs.

“These measures are precautionary, and authorities will remain vigilant,” Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias stated following an emergency meeting in Athens on Sunday.

He urged residents and visitors to strictly follow safety guidelines, “We urge citizens to adhere to all safety recommendations to minimize risk.”

Although experts assert that the quakes—reaching a magnitude of 4.9—are not linked to Santorini’s volcano, the seismic pattern remains concerning. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking from Brussels, where he was attending a European meeting, reassured citizens, “We have a very intense geological phenomenon to handle. I want to ask our islanders first and foremost to remain calm and listen to the instructions of the Civil Protection authority.”

Santorini Schools Close, Residents Seek to Leave

Government officials and scientists convened over the weekend and continued their assessments on Monday. As a precaution, schools on Amorgos, Anafi, and Ios have been ordered shut for the entire week.

The unrelenting tremors, which persisted throughout Sunday night and into Monday, have left both residents and tourists uneasy.

“We tried not to panic,” said Gerontakis, who also serves as director of the Santorini Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite the ongoing quakes, the orchestra performed for a religious occasion. “When you are playing, you cannot feel the quakes, but there were earthquakes while we were at the church. No one can predict what will happen. You cannot contend with nature.”

Authorities have advised against large indoor gatherings and warned against visiting areas prone to rockslides. Hotels have been instructed to drain swimming pools to mitigate structural risks in case of a strong quake.

Emergency Teams on High Alert

Emergency responders arrived on the island Sunday, establishing a temporary operations center in a basketball court adjacent to the main hospital.

“We arrived last night, a 26-member team of rescuers and one rescue dog,” said Fire Brigadier Ioannis Billias. Many residents, fearing further quakes, spent the night in their cars.

Growing uncertainty has driven some residents and workers to seek passage off the island. Nadia Benomar, a Moroccan tour guide who has lived in Santorini for 19 years, was among them. “We’ve had earthquakes before, but never anything like this. This feels different,” she said, securing a ferry ticket to the nearby island of Naxos. “I need to get away for a few days until things calm down.”

By Monday afternoon, long queues of cars and hundreds of people had formed at the island’s main port, eager to board ferries departing Santorini.

Santorini’s Volcanic Past Looms Large

Santorini remains one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations, attracting over 3 million visitors annually. Its stunning whitewashed villages perch along cliffs shaped by a massive volcanic eruption over 3,500 years ago—one of the largest in recorded history.

That cataclysmic event, which occurred around 1620 B.C., devastated much of the island and is believed to have contributed to the decline of the ancient Minoan civilization. Although Santorini is still an active volcano, its last major eruption occurred in 1950.

Seismologist Papadopoulos reiterated that the possibility of a stronger quake cannot be dismissed. “All scenarios remain open,” he wrote in an online post. “The number of tremors has increased, magnitudes have risen, and epicenters have shifted northeast. While these are tectonic quakes, not volcanic, the risk level has escalated.”

