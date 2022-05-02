PM Modi made these remarks at a programme in Canada's Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel is being unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre.

While addressing a programme for the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Canada’s Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre (SMCC) in Markham, Ontario, PM Modi said that the statue will become a symbol of the relationship between India and Canada. Modi stated, “Sardar Vallabhbhai’s statue at Sanatan Mandir will not only strengthen our cultural values but also become a symbol of relation between the two countries.”

PM Modi reiterated his government’s desire of making a “new India” along the lines of Sardar Patel’s vision. He added, “We are reiterating our resolve to fulfil that dream of Sardar Saheb.” The Prime Minister also noted Sardar Patel’s efforts in restoring India’s cultural heritage. “After independence, Sardar Saheb restored the Somnath temple to remind India of its thousands of years of heritage. Gujarat was a witness to that cultural Mahayagya,” stated PM Modi.

Modi also underlined the role played by the SMCC in keeping Indian culture and values alive in Canada. PM Modi further lauded the Indian diaspora in Canada for being devoted to India. “An Indian may live anywhere in the world for generations but his devotion to India does not decrease even a little.”