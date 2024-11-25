Satellite imagery suggests that North Korea is expanding a crucial missile production facility that manufactures weapons similar to those used by Russian forces in Ukraine, raising concerns about increased missile production. This expansion, observed at the February 11 plant in Hamhung, North Korea, is part of the Ryongsong Machine Complex, a key facility on the country’s east coast. Researchers from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), based at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, discovered new structures within the complex, indicating a significant expansion of missile manufacturing capabilities.

North Korea’s Role in Russian Military Operations

The February 11 plant is the only known facility producing the Hwasong-11 series of solid-fuel ballistic missiles, which are known in the West as the KN-23. These missiles have been used by Russian forces in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, sparking global concern. Ukrainian officials have confirmed that such munitions are part of the weapons being deployed by Russia in the conflict. The expansion of the plant, which had not been previously reported, could suggest North Korea is ramping up production of these short-range missiles, potentially to support ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Denials from North Korea and Russia

Despite growing evidence of expanded missile production, both North Korea and Russia have repeatedly denied any arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow. The two countries, however, have been strengthening their military ties, as demonstrated by their mutual defense treaty signed in June. Both nations have pledged to increase cooperation in defense and military technology, further raising alarms about the potential for future arms exchanges that could affect global security.

Implications for Global Security and Military Alliances

The growing ties between North Korea and Russia, combined with the expansion of missile production capabilities, are creating significant concerns about the future of international arms control and security. As North Korea continues to develop its missile technology and expand production facilities, the global community watches closely, particularly as both countries deny any illicit weapon transfers despite increasing evidence to the contrary.

