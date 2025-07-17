Satyajit Ray Ancestral Home Demolition In Bangladesh: How Was It Stopped And What Happens Next?

The demolition of the ancestral home of legendary filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, has been stopped for now following the intervention of the Indian government and outrage from the country. The Centre has also expressed its readiness to cooperate with Bangladesh in restoring the historic property which is in shambles right now.

Indian Government Expresses Regret, Offers Cooperation To Repair The Property of Satyajit Ray

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a statement expressing deep regret over the attempt to demolish the house of Satyajit Ray.

“We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished,” the MEA said.

The ministry further added, “the Government of India is willing to cooperate with the Government of Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Satyajit Ray.”

Why Was Bangladesh Trying to Demolish Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home?

The building is located on Harikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Bangladesh, sitting on a sprawling 36-acre estate including a prayer hall, the famous Kachari Bari workspace, multiple ponds, gardens, and a playground. The building is being taken care of by the Mymensingh Shishu Academy since 1989.

However, the building had been abandoned for over a decade and had fallen into a state of disrepair needing repair.

Md Mehedi Zaman, Mymensingh’s district children’s affairs officer, confirmed to India Today, “the house had been abandoned for 10 years, and Shishu Academy activities have been running from a rented space.”

“The property, presently owned by the Government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair,” MEA said.

MEA highlighhted the cultural importance of the site for the peole across world and urged Bangladesh to reconsider its plans to demolish the house.

“Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh,” the ministry added.

Mamata Banerjee Appeals to Bangladesh to Preserve the Satyajit Ray Heritage Site

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while strongly condemning the Bangladeshi demolition attempt, called it “extremely distressing.” She spoke about the cultural heritage of the building and its deep connection to Bengal’s cultural history.

“I appeal to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage building,” Banerjee said in a social media post.

Chief Minister also urged the Indian government to intervene in the matter to protect the heritage house that is dear to people across world.

