Saudi Airlines Flight Lands In Peshawar With Landing Gear On Fire; 297 Passengers Unharmed

Almost 300 passengers aboard a Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh to Peshawar narrowly avoided disaster when the aircraft’s landing gear caught fire during its landing at Peshawar airport on July according to airport officials.

According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers observed smoke and sparks coming from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft during landing and promptly alerted the pilots. Simultaneously, they notified the airport fire and rescue services.

Upon landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, the plane caught fire, as reported by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to the Dawn newspaper.

Upon reaching the scene, CAA fire vehicles successfully extinguished the flames that had engulfed the landing gear, as stated in the report. “The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident,” Saifullah said.

READ MORE: 1.45 Million Afghan Refugees Allowed To Stay In Pakistan

“All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated with an inflatable slide.”

As reported by CAA spokesperson Saifullah, upon landing, air traffic controllers noticed smoke and sparks emanating from the aircraft’s left-side landing gear. They immediately alerted the pilots and simultaneously notified the airport’s fire and rescue services.

Responding swiftly, CAA fire vehicles arrived at the scene and effectively extinguished the flames engulfing the landing gear, according to the spokesperson’s statement.

ALSO READ: MP Shivani Raja Takes Oath On Bhagavad Gita In UK Parliament