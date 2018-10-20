Saudi Arabia has confirmed that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Turkey's Istanbul, reports said. The Kindon official media reported on Friday that he died as a result of a physical altercation. Around 18 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far and two Saudi officials have been fired from their positions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul, reports said. The Kindon official media reported on Friday that he died as a result of a physical altercation. Around 18 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far and two Saudi officials – Royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri – have been fired from their positions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The investigation into the case is underway. There was international mounting pressure on Riyadh to account for the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing on October 2.

He was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents he needed to wed his Turkish fiancee. The fact was confirmed after Turkish officials released a video of him entering the consulate. The video shows he never left the building. Khashoggi was a harsh critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Kindom’s admission comes a day after United States President Donald Trump said he believes that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

He told media persons that his administration could consider severe measure against Saudi Arabia if it is proven that Kindom was involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Jamal Khashoggi was a senior columnist for Washington Post. Turkey has accused Saudi Arabia of a state-sponsored killing.

In his last opinion piece that was published in Washington Post, the Saudi writer’s stance against the Saudi establishment spoke for itself. Donald Trump said it was a good first step that Saudi Arabia had identified those allegedly responsible for Khashoggi’s death in Turkey. He further added that explanation of Saudi Arabia about the death of Jamal Khashoggi is credible.

