Friday, May 30, 2025
Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Hajj 2025 With Advanced Heat Protection And AI Surveillance

Saudi Arabia allocates Hajj permits based on a global quota system, with individuals selected through a lottery process. However, due to the high cost, many try to participate without proper authorization.

Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Hajj 2025 With Advanced Heat Protection And AI Surveillance

Mecca


As temperatures soar in Mecca, Saudi authorities are stepping up efforts to ensure the safety of over a million Hajj pilgrims expected to arrive this year.

Among the new measures are artificial intelligence technologies, expanded shade, and an increased number of misting and cooling units to combat the region’s extreme heat.

Heat Mitigation Is Top Priority for Hajj 2025

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, emphasized that combating the intense summer heat remains a central focus for Hajj organizers. In an interview with AFP, he highlighted that rising temperatures over the years pose a growing challenge. The ministry has made heat mitigation a “top priority” for the 2025 pilgrimage season.

Lessons from Last Year’s Tragedy

The renewed urgency stems from last year’s devastating Hajj, where over 1,300 pilgrims tragically lost their lives as Mecca saw temperatures soar to 51.8°C (125.24°F). This year, officials are doubling down on safety and heat-reduction strategies to prevent such a catastrophe from recurring.

Rabiah noted that more than 250,000 officials from over 40 government agencies are working to manage the Hajj. Authorities have expanded shaded areas by 50,000 square meters, added thousands of additional healthcare personnel, and deployed over 400 misting and cooling machines throughout the pilgrimage sites.

Smart Technology and AI-Powered Monitoring

To efficiently manage the large crowds and monitor conditions in real-time, the kingdom has turned to advanced artificial intelligence software. The technology supports real-time surveillance using drones and other tools to analyze video feeds and generate immediate feedback to improve safety.

Past crowd control failures, including the tragic 2015 stampede that killed approximately 2,300 pilgrims, have made crowd safety a critical focus. Authorities are leveraging AI systems, upgraded infrastructure, and strict entry rules to prevent similar disasters.

A significant concern remains the presence of unregistered pilgrims. Last year, 80% of the Hajj-related deaths involved people without official permits, who missed out on basic services such as air-conditioned tents and medical support.

Hajj Permits and Legal Enforcement

Saudi Arabia allocates Hajj permits based on a global quota system, with individuals selected through a lottery process. However, due to the high cost, many try to participate without proper authorization.

In response, the government has launched raids, intensified media campaigns, and introduced harsher penalties, including fines and a potential 10-year ban for violators.

Despite the strict regulations, the Hajj minister revealed that over a million pilgrims have already arrived in the kingdom, with more expected in the coming days. In 2024, Mecca hosted 1.8 million pilgrims, and similar numbers are anticipated this year.

With the integration of technology, increased manpower, and a renewed commitment to safety, Saudi Arabia aims to offer a safer and more comfortable pilgrimage. “These new changes will ensure a better experience for pilgrims,” said Rabiah.

Filed under

Hajj 2025 Latest world news Mecca Saudi Arabia

