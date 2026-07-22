Saudi Arabia Gets Green Light For Nuclear Technology? What Trump’s New Landmark Deal With Riyadh Means

The Trump administration plans to submit to Congress a pact with Saudi Arabia to share nuclear power technology that does not include safeguards the U.S. has long said would stop materials being used in nuclear weapons programs, two sources told Reuters. The sources said the administration would submit to Congress within days a document known as a 123 Agreement that will be signed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. The two signed a preliminary agreement in Riyadh last year. The White House and U.S. Department of Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What is Trump’s Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia

The agreement refers to Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act of 1954 and is required to permit the U.S. government and American companies to work with entities in the kingdom to develop a multibillion-dollar civil nuclear industry.

The agreement does not include the “Gold Standard” that would block the kingdom from enriching uranium and reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, both of which are potential pathways to nuclear weapons, said the sources familiar with the agreement.

The agreement also does not include the “Additional Protocol” which grants the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency broad and more intrusive oversight of a country’s nuclear activities, such as the power to carry out snap inspections at undeclared locations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

Can Saudi Arabia Bild Nuclear Bomb Now?

Not exactly, one of the biggest reasons this deal has sparked debate is because it could eventually allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium under a US-backed system.

Uranium enrichment is known as “dual-use” technology because it can be used for both peaceful purposes like generating electricity but it can also be used for making nuclear weapons.

If we talk about a civilian nuclear power plant, uranium is usually enriched to about 3% to 5%. Though some research reactors use uranium enriched up to 20%. However, a single nuclear weapon requires uranium enriched to around 90%. These type of nuclear reactors are called weapons-grade uranium.

The main difference is the level of enrichment and how the technology is being used. This means Saudi Arabia can have the ability to enrich uranium but it does not mean they can immediately build a nuclear bomb.

To actually develop a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would have to leave the international nuclear agreement, enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels, design a bomb, and develop a way to deliver it. These steps would be extremely difficult to hide and would likely trigger strong international action.

Inputs from Reuters

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