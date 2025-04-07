Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How To Apply From India

Saudi Arabia has reportedly paused Umrah visas for 14 nations, including India, due to Hajj season. No official confirmation yet; here’s what Indian pilgrims must know.

Amid the upcoming Hajj season, reports have emerged suggesting that Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended Umrah visa issuance for citizens from 14 countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. However, there is no official confirmation from Saudi authorities yet regarding this travel restriction.

According to various media outlets, the move is aimed at reducing overcrowding during the Hajj pilgrimage scheduled for June 2025. Indian financial publication Mint has stated that it could not independently verify these developments.

What Is an Umrah Visa?

An Umrah visa is a special type of travel document issued by Saudi Arabia for Muslims who want to perform Umrah—a pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Unlike Hajj, Umrah can be done any time of the year, but it cannot be used for work, tourism, or residency purposes. The visa is typically single or multiple entry, valid for a short time, and expires at the end of the Umrah program.

Who Can Apply for an Umrah Visa?

As per the official Saudi Visa portal, the following eligibility criteria apply:

Applicants must be Muslim and at least 18 years old.

Women aged 18 to 65 can apply without a male guardian (Mahram) if they are in a group and have approval from their husband or father.

Children under 18 must apply alongside a parent or guardian.

Saudi Arabia’s 2022 visa rule updates have eased previous restrictions, especially for solo female pilgrims.

How to Apply for Umrah Visa from India?

Indian citizens can apply for the Umrah visa through licensed travel agencies authorized by the Ministry of Hajj and accredited by the Saudi Embassy. The key documents required are:

A valid passport

A completed visa application

Health and vaccination certificates

A recent passport-sized photo

Visa applications open on the 1st of Safar (second Islamic month) and close by the end of Shaaban (eighth month). The Umrah visa is free of charge.

How Many Indians Can Go for Hajj in 2025?

As part of the Hajj Agreement 2025 signed in January, Saudi Arabia has allocated 1,75,025 Hajj seats to Indian pilgrims.

1,40,020 seats are reserved for applicants under the Haj Committee of India, helping first-time pilgrims.

35,005 seats are designated for private Haj Group Operators.

When Is Hajj in 2025?

This year, Hajj is expected to take place from 4th to 9th June 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon. The dates align with the Islamic lunar calendar, specifically from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah.

How Long Does the Hajj Last?

Hajj lasts for five to six days, and it includes a series of spiritual and physical rituals performed in a specific order. Once the crescent moon is sighted, Eid al-Adha begins, lasting four days.

Hajj is considered a spiritual obligation for Muslims who are physically, emotionally, and financially able.

While official confirmation is still awaited, the reported visa suspension highlights how Saudi Arabia is managing the inflow of pilgrims to avoid crowding. Indian travelers planning for Umrah or Hajj in 2025 are advised to stay updated through licensed travel agencies and government portals.

