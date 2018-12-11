A renowned Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been named as the Person of the Year on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. he was allegedly killed at his country's Istanbul consulate for being critical about the workings of the Saudi Arabian government. part from him, the magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

Time magazine has named the renowned Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Person of the Year on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Jamal Khashoggi was reportedly assassinated in October at country’s Istanbul consulate for being critical about Saudi Arabian’s Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and being vocal about President Donald Trump. Jamal Khashoggi was a frequent contributor on the opinion sections of the Washington Post.

The magazine has chosen the “The Guardians” a group of journalists who have been targeted for their work. This is for the first time that deceased people have been announced as the Person of the Year. Besides him, the magazine also honoured Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in the previous year in Myanmar and were put behind the bars. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo’s wives were photographed for the cover. The arrest was made when they were working on stories about the killings of Rohingya Muslims minority population in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Kyaw Soe Oo is currently imprisoned in Myanmar staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members who were killed in a June shooting. The chief executive of the Philippine, news website Rappler, Maria Ressa was summoned in the previous month on tax evasion charges.

It is the second year in a row that Time named a group of people, rather than one single person, for the honour. Last year, Time recognised The Silence Breakers, which featured several women and men who came forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault.

Along with them, it had also included more than 2,000 migrant families who were separated at the U.S. border; Russian President Vladimir Putin; Black Panther director Ryan Coogler; California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former actor-turned-British royal Meghan Markle.

