Thursday, January 23, 2025
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman To President Trump: Kingdom Plans To Invest $600B In U.S. In 4 Years

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed plans to invest $600 billion in new U.S. ventures over the next four years, signaling a deepening economic partnership with the U.S. The announcement came during a phone call with President Donald Trump, who expressed optimism about the opportunities this investment could bring.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman To President Trump: Kingdom Plans To Invest $600B In U.S. In 4 Years

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman informed U.S. President Donald Trump of plans to invest $600 billion in new investments and trade between the two nations over the next four years. According to reports from the Saudi State News Agency, this announcement came during a phone call between the two leaders.

Mohammed bin Salman Expresses Confidence

In the conversation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his confidence that the expected reforms from the Trump administration would pave the way for “unprecedented economic prosperity.” The agency further noted that Saudi Arabia intends to capitalize on these anticipated conditions to bolster its economic relationship with the U.S.

While the specifics of the investment were not fully disclosed, including the source of the $600 billion or whether it would come from public or private funds, the Saudi state news report emphasized that the Kingdom is optimistic about the potential opportunities. Bin Salman also indicated that the investment could increase if further opportunities emerge in the future.

Strong Ties With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

President Trump, during his first term in office, built strong ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations. One notable event after his tenure was the $2 billion investment by Saudi Arabia into a firm founded by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

During his recent inauguration, President Trump remarked that he would consider making Saudi Arabia his first destination for a foreign visit, contingent on Riyadh agreeing to purchase $500 billion worth of American products.

Trump’s Past Visit and Investment Deals

Reflecting on his 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump mentioned that the country had agreed to purchase $450 billion in American goods. “I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to bury $450 billion worth of our product,” Trump said. “I said, ‘I’ll do it, but you have to buy American product,’ and they agreed to that.”

In a recent development, following his return to the White House, President Trump attended a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. Among the notable attendees were Elon Musk, Kid Rock, RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF is a sovereign wealth fund controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with assets reportedly valued at around $925 billion as of July, according to Reuters.

Filed under

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Trump

