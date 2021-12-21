Speaking about the 'first of its kind' rave party in Saudi Arabia, DJ David Guetta said that it was the first time that women and men were able to dance together and that was a very historical moment.

Ever since Mohammed bin Salman has been named the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia is witnessing waves of change under his liberalisation drive. From gradually dismantling the gender segregation rules, allowing women to drive and enter stadiums, reopening cinemas and even allowing women to undertake Hajj without a male guardian, the Crown prince is bringing reforms that the people of Saudi Arabia has wished for from a long period of time.

As it paves the path towards societal freedom, Saudi Arabia witnessed a giant four-day rave party this past weekend with international DJs like Tiesto, Martin Garrix, David Guetta and others gracing the stage. Held in the deserts of Riyadh, the party witnessed no gender segregation nor any full-length robes and face veils, marking a huge evolution.

Speaking about the ‘first of its kind’ rave party in Saudi Arabia, DJ David Guetta said that it was the first time that women and men were able to dance together and that was a very historical moment.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday cited Islam as a reason for keeping interest rates low. In his remarks on state television, he said that it was Islam that guided his decision. “As a Muslim, I will continue doing what our religion tells us. This is the command,” Erdogan said, even as the lira dropped to record lows.