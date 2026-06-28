Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash Near Ras Tanura Leaves 14 Dead; Investigations Underway

Two separate aviation accidents took place in Saudi Arabia and in France, leaving a total of 25 people dead on Sunday, triggering inquiries into the causes of the terrible events. Authorities of both countries have confirmed the fatalities as the investigation continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash Claims 14 Lives

A helicopter operated by Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura early on Sunday morning, killing all 14 people on board. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the accident occurred at around 6 am. All those who lost their lives were Saudi citizens. Officials have not yet identified the cause of the crash, and an official investigation is underway.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, offering prayers for those who died and support for their loved ones during this difficult time.

Why Ras Tanura Is Significant

Ras Tanura is home to the largest oil refinery in West Asia and serves as one of Saudi Aramco’s most important energy facilities. The accident comes shortly after Aramco resumed crude oil loadings from the Ras Tanura terminal following a suspension of nearly four months. The restart is part of increased oil exports as producers in the region respond to changing geopolitical conditions and higher energy demand.

France Skydiving Plane Crash Kills 11

In a separate incident on the same day, a civilian aircraft carrying a group of skydivers crashed near Tomblaine, close to Nancy in northeastern France. The crash claimed the lives of all 11 people on board. Initial reports indicate the victims included five skydiving instructors, five students taking part in their first skydiving experience, and the pilot.

Families Witnessed the Tragedy

According to local media, a number of family members attended the group’s first jump and saw the plane crash. Emergency services were promptly sent to the scene by the authorities, who also provided the victims’ relatives with medical and psychological care.

The aircraft, which belonged to a local skydiving club, crashed nearly vertically for unknown reasons, according to investigators. The pilot did not appear to have tried an emergency landing before the collision, according to officials. No injuries were recorded on the ground, despite the fact that the aircraft crashed close to residential areas.

Investigations Continues

The reasons for the two deadly aviation accidents is being investigated by officials in France and Saudi Arabia. Authorities have not made any conclusions about the causes of either disaster until the investigations are finished.