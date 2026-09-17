Saudi Aramco Stops Crude Supplies To India? Why It Happened And What It Means For Indian Refiners

Saudi Aramco has reportedly stopped supplying crude oil to some Indian refiners following disruptions to Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, according to reports. The development comes at a time when the global oil market is already facing supply uncertainties, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining disrupted. The reported halt could put additional pressure on Indian refiners, which rely heavily on imported crude to meet domestic fuel demand. While refiners can seek supplies from other producers, the bigger concern could be the cost of securing replacement barrels as international oil prices remain elevated.

East-West Pipeline Disruption Adds to Supply Concerns

The reported disruption follows an attack that affected Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, limiting the kingdom’s ability to transport crude to its western ports. With fewer alternative routes available and the Strait of Hormuz facing disruption, Saudi Arabia’s ability to redirect supplies has come under pressure. Saudi crude has traditionally been an important source for Indian refiners. Reports indicate that Saudi Aramco accounted for around 9% of India’s crude imports since the beginning of the conflict, highlighting the importance of the supply relationship.

Replacement Oil Could Come at a Higher Cost

Indian refiners have the option of turning to other oil-producing countries to replace Saudi barrels. However, securing alternative supplies could become more expensive as benchmark prices and spot-market premiums remain high. The key issue, therefore, may not simply be whether replacement crude is available, but how much refiners will have to pay for it.

Brent Crude Surges Above $105

Global oil prices have reacted sharply to the supply concerns. Brent crude climbed to around $108 a barrel on Wednesday and continued trading above $105, adding to pressure on major oil-importing economies. For Indian refiners, higher crude acquisition costs could squeeze refining margins, particularly if the increase cannot be fully passed on through refined petroleum product prices.

What It Could Mean for India

A prolonged disruption in Saudi crude supplies could increase India’s overall oil import bill if refiners are forced to purchase replacement barrels at higher prices. The impact will depend on how long the disruption lasts, the availability of alternative crude grades and the trajectory of global oil prices. For now, the reported Saudi supply disruption adds another layer of uncertainty for Indian refiners already navigating a volatile international oil market.

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