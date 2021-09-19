Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit. During his visit, he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on his first-ever visit to India. “Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first-ever visit to India,” Jaishankar tweeted and posted a picture of two of them. A few hours ago, Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit. During his visit, he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country. Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir last month.

“Good conversation with Saudi MoS for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir. Discussed regional and multilateral issues. Welcomed relaxation of Covid restrictions on travel. Hope to see further progress,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted. Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy on Tuesday announced that the Indian nationals, who have been fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia, will not need to quarantine in a third country.

“Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country,” the Indian embassy tweeted. Since the Taliban’s takeover and subsequent developments in the country, EAM Jaishankar is holding talking with leaders around the world. Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in Afghanistan.