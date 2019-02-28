Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf is arriving in Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to de-escalate the tension between India and Pakistan. The Foreign Minister had spoken to Pakistan counterpart regarding his visit. The Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi has confirmed the Ibrahim Al-Assaf's arrival

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf is scheduled to visit Pakistan today to deliver the message of peace between India and Pakistan sent by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has confirmed the arrival of Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan. Qureshi had spoken to his Saudi counterpart over phone regarding his wish to come Pakistan.

The tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan as the two countries launched air strikes on each other in the last few days. Earlier on Tuesday, India launched a pre-emptive and non-military attack on terror camps in Pakistan. In the retaliation, Pakistan launched an attack on India’s military camps yesterday and claimed to have captured one of the jet pilot during the line of Control violation. India had been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation by Islamabad after IAF fighter jets destroyed a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, Pakistan, in a pre-dawn strike.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan has reiterated that since the escalation of recent tensions with India, they have been calling for peace and making it clear that India’s attempts to spread regional unrest are a result of the demands of its internal politics and upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

