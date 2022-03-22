As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters day 27, Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), by claiming that it is scared of Russia. In an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian media portal, Zelensky said that NATO should either say that they are accepting Ukraine or say that they cannot accept Ukraine because they are scared of Russia.

He further added that Ukraine should also calm down and say that NATO member countries can provide us security gurantees without a NATO membership, calling it a compromise where the end of war lies.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky had claimed that Ukraine is no longer interested in joining NATO. Speaking to ABC News, Zelensky said that he has cooled down regarding this question a long time ago as they understood that NATO is not ready to accept Ukraine. In the harshest criticism of NATO to date, Zelensky said that the alliance is afraid of controversial things and confrontation with Russia.

On fighting a direct war with Russia, Joe Biden had earlier said that the US will continue to stand together with its allies in Europe and defend every inch of NATO territory but if they respond to what’s happening in Ukraine then it would be World War 3. Refusing to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine, as requested by Zelensky, Biden said that NATO will not fight the third world war in Ukraine.