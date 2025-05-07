Home
SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets: The Military Assets India Used Against Terror Bases In Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

In a decisive retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the coordinated tri-services mission targeted key Jaish-e-Mohammad bases, including the militant stronghold of Bahawalpur, using SCALP and HAMMER missiles deployed from IAF Rafale jets.

SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets: The Military Assets India Used Against Terror Bases In Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

India hits terror bases in Pakistan, PoK with SCALP, HAMMER missiles via Rafale jets in Operation Sindoor after Pahalgam attack.


In a coordinated, high-precision military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Among the targets of Operation Sindoor was Bahawalpur, a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

The strikes were part of a tri-services operation codenamed Operation Sindoor and were confirmed in an official statement released by the Indian Army at 1:44 am.

IAF Rafale Jets Deploy SCALP and HAMMER Missiles for Operation Sindoor

According to reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) employed its Rafale fighter aircraft to carry out the mission, using SCALP and HAMMER missiles to neutralize the intended targets.

The SCALP missile enables the IAF to strike deep within enemy territory with stealth and accuracy, making it suitable for long-range, strategic operations. In contrast, the HAMMER provides medium-range, precision-strike capabilities against a broader range of targets, including fortified structures and potentially moving objects.

What Is the SCALP Missile?

Also known as STORM SHADOW, the SCALP is a long-range, air-launched, conventionally armed cruise missile developed by the European defense firm MBDA. It is specifically designed for pre-planned, deep strike missions targeting high-value fixed or stationary infrastructure, such as hardened bunkers.

Key features of the SCALP missile include:

  • Weight: Approximately 1,300 kg (2,870 lbs)
  • Platform: Compatible with the UK’s Eurofighter Typhoon and France’s Rafale jets
  • Combat Use: Previously deployed in Iraq, Libya, and Syria
  • Global Reach: Provided to Ukraine as the longest-range Western missile, with nearly three times the reach of previous Ukrainian systems

The SCALP’s capability has proven effective for hitting critical enemy installations far behind front lines.

HAMMER Missile: A Versatile Air-to-Ground Weapon System

The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a medium-range, air-to-ground precision weapon originally developed for the French Air Force and Navy. This next-generation modular missile system was designed and produced by Sagem, a company under the Safran Group.

Part of the AASM (Armement Air-Sol Modulaire) missile family, HAMMER made its public debut at the Paris Air Show in June 2007. It was later showcased at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi in February 2013.

Operation Sindoor: Phase 1 of India’s Response

According to reports, Wednesday’s action is considered Phase 1 of India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Further action may follow, depending on the nature and extent of Pakistan’s response.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Masjids, Madrasas Evacuated in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur Amid Fears of Indian Strikes, Video Emerges

