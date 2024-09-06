Scarlett Johansson vs. Elon Musk: TIME Magazine’s AI Influencers List Ignites Debate

TIME Magazine’s latest list of the most influential people in the AI sector has sparked significant controversy. The decision to include actress Scarlett Johansson while omitting tech mogul Elon Musk has provoked widespread debate among tech enthusiasts and industry observers.

TIME Magazine’s Controversial AI Influencers List

TIME Magazine’s annual list of the most influential individuals in the world has always been a topic of discussion, but this year’s focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) has drawn particular ire. The magazine highlighted notable figures such as Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. However, one significant omission has overshadowed the accolades given: Elon Musk.

Musk, a prominent advocate and innovator in AI, recently unveiled xAI Colossus, which he claims is the most powerful AI training system globally. His influence in AI extends through his leadership in companies like Tesla and SpaceX, which have made substantial advancements in AI research and development. Despite his considerable contributions to the field, Musk was notably absent from TIME’s list, a decision that has left many questioning the publication’s selection criteria.

Social Media Outrage Over Musk’s Exclusion

The exclusion of Elon Musk has triggered a wave of criticism online. Many social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction with TIME’s choices. One user sarcastically remarked, “Scarlett Johansson is more important than Elon Musk, Source: it was revealed to Time in a dream.” Another critic questioned the rationale behind Johansson’s inclusion, saying, “Because she was the voice in an AI movie? Lol.” A third user added, “The fact that @TIME claims Scarlett Johansson is more influential in AI than Alex Karp and/or Elon Musk tells you everything you need to know about this magazine.”

Despite the backlash, some defended Johansson, arguing that her inclusion is justified due to her stance against the misuse of AI. Johansson’s vocal criticism of unauthorized AI applications and her recent lawsuit against OpenAI for using her voice without permission have drawn attention to the ethical issues surrounding AI technology.

Scarlett Johansson’s Role in AI Advocacy

TIME Magazine honored Scarlett Johansson for her role in advocating against the unauthorized use of AI. Johansson, who made headlines in 2023 for her legal battle with OpenAI, was featured on the cover of the magazine’s influential AI list. TIME described her as “the most prominent public figure in a rising contingent voicing concerns about the company’s growth and safety tactics.”

Johansson’s advocacy aligns with broader efforts to regulate and monitor AI technology’s impact on privacy and intellectual property. She joins other notable figures on the list, such as Anil Kapoor, an Indian actor who has copyrighted his voice, and Lina Khan, Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission, who has pushed for stricter technology regulations.

