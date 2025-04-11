Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Scary Video | Small Plane Crash Near Boca Raton Airport Kills At Least 3, Shuts Down Roads And Airport

Scary Video | Small Plane Crash Near Boca Raton Airport Kills At Least 3, Shuts Down Roads And Airport

A Cessna 310R crashed near Boca Raton Airport, killing at least three. Roads and the airport were shut down, with fires and debris impacting traffic near I-95.

Scary Video | Small Plane Crash Near Boca Raton Airport Kills At Least 3, Shuts Down Roads And Airport


At least three people are feared dead after a small twin-engine plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday morning, according to a report by Boca News Now. The aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 310R, went down shortly after the pilot reported a “mechanical error.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The crash occurred near Glades Road and Military Trail, where videos from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke and raging flames engulfing the crash site. The fire spread quickly, with debris scattered across surrounding streets and train tracks.

Emergency services responded immediately, and Boca Raton Police have confirmed the closure of North Military Trail between NW 19th Street and Butts Road. The crash also led to the shutdown of the Boca Raton Airport, reported WPTV. Traffic on Interstate 95 has been heavily affected, particularly near the Glades Road overpass, which is closed in both directions.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as investigation and recovery efforts are underway. In an alert, Boca Raton Police stated: “N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are expected to investigate the cause of the crash.

Filed under

Boca Raton airport news Boca Raton plane crash Florida small plane crash

newsx

Scary Video | Small Plane Crash Near Boca Raton Airport Kills At Least 3, Shuts...
In a shocking and brutal

‘They Ripped Out His Intestines’: Man Killed In Brutal Attack By Drug Peddlers In Bandra
Small plane crashes in fi

Caught On Cam: Small Plane Crashes Near Boca Raton Airport In Florida, Bursts Into Flames...
In the video shared by De

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match
newsx

Delhi Dust Storm Disrupts 15 Flights, IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain And Thunderstorm
In a much-anticipated mom

‘We Will Miss Ruturaj’ MS Dhoni’s First Reaction After CSK Leadership Return
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘They Ripped Out His Intestines’: Man Killed In Brutal Attack By Drug Peddlers In Bandra

‘They Ripped Out His Intestines’: Man Killed In Brutal Attack By Drug Peddlers In Bandra

Caught On Cam: Small Plane Crashes Near Boca Raton Airport In Florida, Bursts Into Flames On A Busy Road

Caught On Cam: Small Plane Crashes Near Boca Raton Airport In Florida, Bursts Into Flames...

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

Delhi Dust Storm Disrupts 15 Flights, IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain And Thunderstorm

Delhi Dust Storm Disrupts 15 Flights, IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain And Thunderstorm

‘We Will Miss Ruturaj’ MS Dhoni’s First Reaction After CSK Leadership Return

‘We Will Miss Ruturaj’ MS Dhoni’s First Reaction After CSK Leadership Return

Entertainment

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide