Scary Video | Small Plane Crash Near Boca Raton Airport Kills At Least 3, Shuts Down Roads And Airport

A Cessna 310R crashed near Boca Raton Airport, killing at least three. Roads and the airport were shut down, with fires and debris impacting traffic near I-95.

At least three people are feared dead after a small twin-engine plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday morning, according to a report by Boca News Now. The aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 310R, went down shortly after the pilot reported a “mechanical error.”

JUST IN: Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida. Reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/NHn7gp7Hm7 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 11, 2025

The crash occurred near Glades Road and Military Trail, where videos from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke and raging flames engulfing the crash site. The fire spread quickly, with debris scattered across surrounding streets and train tracks.

Emergency services responded immediately, and Boca Raton Police have confirmed the closure of North Military Trail between NW 19th Street and Butts Road. The crash also led to the shutdown of the Boca Raton Airport, reported WPTV. Traffic on Interstate 95 has been heavily affected, particularly near the Glades Road overpass, which is closed in both directions.

Did a plane just crash in Boca Raton? I noticed a propellor plane sounded really loud and low. I looked at flightradar24 and saw this Cessna 310 flying weird at 200 ft close to the airport. pic.twitter.com/LNDZPlao6s — Lorenzo Echeverria (@LozoEche) April 11, 2025

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as investigation and recovery efforts are underway. In an alert, Boca Raton Police stated: “N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are expected to investigate the cause of the crash.