Schumer said he won't step down from his leadership role despite criticism from his party following his vote for a Republican-backed bill.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will not step down from his leadership role despite mounting criticism from within his party following his vote to advance a Republican-backed government spending bill, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

“Look, I’m not stepping down,” Schumer said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. The New York senator acknowledged that his decision to support the bill, championed by President Trump, was contentious but insisted it was the right course of action.

“I did it out of pure conviction as to what a leader should do and what the right thing for America and my party was,” Schumer reportedly said, adding, “People disagree.”

Backlash From Progressives

Schumer’s support for the bill, which ensures government funding through September, has drawn the ire of progressive Democrats and activists who argue that the measure grants excessive spending discretion to Trump. The vote has sparked protests at Schumer’s office and calls for his resignation. Some critics have even suggested he face a primary challenge, with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s name floated as a possible contender.

The uproar also forced Schumer to postpone his planned book tour amid an expected wave of progressive demonstrations.

Though Schumer’s Senate seat is not up for reelection until 2028, reports suggest dissatisfaction within the Democratic ranks is growing. Some members believe he and other Senate leaders failed to leverage their support for the bill to secure Democratic priorities, such as limiting government spending cuts or preventing job reductions allegedly being pursued by billionaire Elon Musk on behalf of Trump.

Defending His Decision

Despite the criticism, Schumer stood by his decision, admitting the spending bill was “certainly bad” but arguing that blocking the funding would have been “15 or 20 times worse.” He framed his vote as a necessary compromise to avoid what he called a “real danger” looming over the country.

“When you’re a leader, you have to do things to avoid a real danger that might come down the curve,” Schumer reportedly said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders criticised Schumer and Senate Democratic leadership during an interview on ABC’s This Week. However, when asked about the possibility of Ocasio-Cortez running for the Senate, Sanders abruptly ended the interview, saying, “I don’t want to talk about inside-the-beltway stuff.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) acknowledged the frustration among Democrats, telling CNN’s State of the Union that many in the party felt “very, very disappointed.”

“There is no doubt that there is anger there,” Khanna said, according to AP. He also suggested that Senate Democrats should have negotiated for more concessions before backing the bill.

“The American people are fed up with the old guard,” he further said, adding, “There needs to be a renewal.”