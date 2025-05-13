Schumer will place a hold on all Justice Department political nominees amid concerns over Trump’s plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will place a hold on all Justice Department political nominees, his office confirmed Monday, amid growing controversy over President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will place a hold on all Justice Department political nominees, his office confirmed Monday, amid growing controversy over President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar, CNN reported.

A source familiar with the matter told the publication that Schumer will maintain the blanket hold until his office receives detailed answers to a wide range of questions surrounding the jet, which Trump claims is being offered “FREE OF CHARGE” as a gift from the Qatari government.

Trump confirmed the arrangement Sunday night, stating that the Defense Department plans to take delivery of the aircraft to replace the current Air Force One. “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE,” Trump wrote, describing the transaction.

The move is unprecedented in U.S. history, given the aircraft’s enormous value, and it has prompted serious ethical and legal concerns. A Boeing 747-8 is valued at several hundred million dollars, making such a donation from a foreign government to a sitting president highly unusual and politically sensitive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CNN previously reported that several Republican senators are also uneasy about Trump’s announcement, which could implicate issues related to national security, foreign influence and government transparency.

ALSO READ: Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul