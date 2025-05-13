Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Schumer will place a hold on all Justice Department political nominees amid concerns over Trump’s plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar.

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will place a hold on all Justice Department political nominees, his office confirmed Monday, amid growing controversy over President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar.


Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will place a hold on all Justice Department political nominees, his office confirmed Monday, amid growing controversy over President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar, CNN reported.

A source familiar with the matter told the publication that Schumer will maintain the blanket hold until his office receives detailed answers to a wide range of questions surrounding the jet, which Trump claims is being offered “FREE OF CHARGE” as a gift from the Qatari government.

Trump confirmed the arrangement Sunday night, stating that the Defense Department plans to take delivery of the aircraft to replace the current Air Force One. “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE,” Trump wrote, describing the transaction.

The move is unprecedented in U.S. history, given the aircraft’s enormous value, and it has prompted serious ethical and legal concerns. A Boeing 747-8 is valued at several hundred million dollars, making such a donation from a foreign government to a sitting president highly unusual and politically sensitive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CNN previously reported that several Republican senators are also uneasy about Trump’s announcement, which could implicate issues related to national security, foreign influence and government transparency.

ALSO READ: Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Filed under

Boeing 747-8 jet Chuck Schumer donald trump

newsx

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call
Senate Minority Leader Ch

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane
The Union government has

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?
Russia launched a modest

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul
newsx

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops
Trump endorsed Jack Ciatt

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom