SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 began on August 31 with the participation of prominent world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the 25th SCO meeting.

More than 20 leaders from member and observer states attended the event. While discussions on cooperation and regional security took center stage, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif caught online attention after a video of him surfaced. The clip showed him running towards Russian President Vladimir Putin after a photo session, drawing widespread reactions on social media platforms.

While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehabaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand…. pathetic attention seeking behaviour. Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him 😭 pic.twitter.com/NAEeDw2oyY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 31, 2025

Viral Video of Shehbaz Sharif at SCO Summit

A video circulating online shows Shehbaz Sharif rushing to greet Russian President Putin after the official photo session. As Vladimir Putin walked alongside Xi Jinping, Sharif approached from behind and extended his hand for a handshake. Netizens reacted strongly to the video. One social media user on X wrote, “While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand…. Pathetic attention-seeking behaviour. Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him.” The video has since gone viral.

Sharif Previously Trolled in 2022 SCO Meeting

This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif has drawn attention during an SCO event. In 2022, another viral video from Uzbekistan showed him struggling with a translation headset during a bilateral meeting with President Putin. As the talks were about to begin, the device repeatedly slipped off his head despite assistance from aides. The moment prompted visible laughter from Putin. In the clip, Sharif could be heard saying, “Can somebody help me?” before the meeting could properly start.

Social media users have continued to share old and new clips of Shehbaz Sharif from SCO events. The 2025 video of him running to greet Putin has revived online trolling, with comparisons being drawn to his 2022 gaffe. Netizens have said Sharif’s actions at international forums often make him a subject of mockery.

Also Read: 6.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southeastern Afghanistan Near Pakistan Border