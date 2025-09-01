LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled

SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled

A viral video from the SCO Summit 2025 shows Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rushing to greet Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking social media reactions. Netizens also recalled his 2022 SCO gaffe with a translation headset during a meeting with Putin.

Shehbaz Sharif Viral Video At SCO Summit 2025
Shehbaz Sharif Viral Video At SCO Summit 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 1, 2025 03:06:40 IST

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 began on August 31 with the participation of prominent world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the 25th SCO meeting.

More than 20 leaders from member and observer states attended the event. While discussions on cooperation and regional security took center stage, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif caught online attention after a video of him surfaced. The clip showed him running towards Russian President Vladimir Putin after a photo session, drawing widespread reactions on social media platforms.

Viral Video of Shehbaz Sharif at SCO Summit

A video circulating online shows Shehbaz Sharif rushing to greet Russian President Putin after the official photo session. As Vladimir Putin walked alongside Xi Jinping, Sharif approached from behind and extended his hand for a handshake. Netizens reacted strongly to the video. One social media user on X wrote, “While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand…. Pathetic attention-seeking behaviour. Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him.” The video has since gone viral.

Sharif Previously Trolled in 2022 SCO Meeting

This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif has drawn attention during an SCO event. In 2022, another viral video from Uzbekistan showed him struggling with a translation headset during a bilateral meeting with President Putin. As the talks were about to begin, the device repeatedly slipped off his head despite assistance from aides. The moment prompted visible laughter from Putin. In the clip, Sharif could be heard saying, “Can somebody help me?” before the meeting could properly start. 

Social media users have continued to share old and new clips of Shehbaz Sharif from SCO events. The 2025 video of him running to greet Putin has revived online trolling, with comparisons being drawn to his 2022 gaffe. Netizens have said Sharif’s actions at international forums often make him a subject of mockery.

Also Read: 6.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southeastern Afghanistan Near Pakistan Border

Tags: SCO Summit 2025Shehbaz Sharif Viral Video

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled
SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled
SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled
SCO Summit 2025: Pakistan PM Shehabaz Seen Rushing To Shake Hand With Putin, Trolled

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?