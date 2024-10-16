SCO Summit: Jaishankar Calls For Honest Introspection On Trust, Cooperation & Friendship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for introspection if friendship between nations has fallen short or good neighbourliness is missing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for introspection if friendship between nations has fallen short or good neighbourliness is missing.

In his address at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, Jaishankar said, “If we fast-forward from the inception of the Charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation.”

“If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address. Equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realize the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages,” he added.

He termed cross-border terrorism, extremism, and separatism as the “three evils” that hinder trade and people-to-people relations between countries.

Jaishankar took a veiled jibe at Pakistan, stating that if activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism, and separatism, they are “hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges in parallel.”

“We all realize that the world is moving towards multi-polarity. Globalization and rebalancing are realities that cannot be denied. Cumulatively, they have created many new opportunities in terms of trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows, and other forms of collaboration. There is no question that our region would benefit immensely if we take this forward. Not just that, others too would draw their own inspiration and lessons from such efforts,” he said.

However, to achieve this, Jaishankar emphasized that cooperation must be based on mutual respect, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

“To do that, cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit,” the External Affairs Minister explained.

Calling for a firm commitment to the SCO Charter, Jaishankar stressed the importance of adhering to its principles to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“But most of all, our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth require peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’.”

Jaishankar highlighted India’s various initiatives, noting that they are relevant to the SCO’s goals and objectives.

“From an Indian perspective, our own global initiatives and national endeavours are also strongly relevant for the SCO. The International Solar Alliance promotes renewable energy. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure prepares us for climate events. Mission LiFE advocates a sustainable lifestyle,” he said.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

“As it changes, global institutions do need to keep pace. That is why the case for ‘reformed multilateralism’ gets stronger by the day. Comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, is essential,” he said.

Jaishankar emphasized that abiding by the do’s and don’ts outlined in the SCO Charter is crucial for progress.

“It is imperative that we now renew our resolve to attain the objectives of the SCO. That means recognizing the current constraints on our cooperation and focusing on the pathway forward.”

He said that the collective efforts of SCO nations could greatly enhance collaboration in multiple sectors, including trade, energy, and health.

“Our collective endeavours can expand resources and encourage investment flows. Business communities will profit through larger networks. Collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies.”

Jaishankar concluded his remarks by reaffirming India’s commitment to the SCO’s objectives and urging for genuine cooperation among member states.